Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020

It's the often-used cliche to say someone died while doing what they love. For some, it's a dream they wish upon. For David Olney, it was a reality. "Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and shut his eyes. He was very still, sitting upright with his guitar on..."

