Doheny Blues Festival Postponed For 2020

Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020

[Dana Point, CA] – The 2020 Doheny Blues Festival will be postponed as organizers explore venue options for 2021. The signature event and longest-running music festival in Dana Point will return in 2021 with plans for a bigger and more robust event with world-class blues and rock headliners, new artists and a unique educational component.

Doheny Festival Goers in 2018. Photo from festival website.

“Sea Terrace Park has been a wonderful venue for the festival for the last two years, and we are thankful for the support we received from The City of Dana Point, the Arts & Culture Commission and the local hotels and neighbors” says Rich Sherman, President of Doheny Blues Festival, Inc. “We recognize, however, that the attendees truly loved our former location of Doheny State Beach and we feel strongly that we should explore all of the venue options for future blues festivals, even if it requires us to take a year off.”

To fill the music void, plans are underway to organize a “Weekend of Music” during May 15-17, 2020 that will include concerts at various live music venues in and around the city, free performances, as well as curated educational sessions presented by the non-profit organization Music Preserves Foundation. “For those who travel to Dana Point every May to experience extraordinary blues music, we want to continue that tradition this year with a special weekend of live music throughout town,” says Sherman. “We are thankful for the support that fans, musicians and partners have shown to The Doheny Blues Festival over the years and we look forward to a triumphant return in 2021 with an exciting, reimagined festival.”

Established in 1998, The Doheny Blues Festival ushered in this era of music festivals and has been held for 22 consecutive years in Dana Point featuring Blues legends, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and contemporary headliners such as B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Ben Harper, Joe Walsh, The Black Crowes, Joe Bonamassa, Chuck Berry, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Brian Setzer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mavis Staples, Grace Potter, Trombone Shorty and many others.

