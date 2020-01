Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 January 2020 13:02 Hits: 1

Chris Campbell, host of WDET's The Progressive Underground, walks NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro through the history and sound of deep house music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/19/797721981/how-to-like-deep-house-for-the-uninitiated?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music