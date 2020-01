Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Where in the world has Wade Hayes been? He's been hiding in the same dark honky tonk on the edge of town as actual county music for the last decade or so. How country is his latest record Who Saved Who? The title track is about the love of his dog if that gives you any indication. That's to say his newest album is unapologetically country.

