Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

The singer who once sang for Massive Attack and sampled by Iggy Azalea and The Chemical Brothers, is front-and-center at the Tiny Desk.

(Image credit: Mhari Shaw/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/17/796067790/yola-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music