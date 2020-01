Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 12:32 Hits: 2

NPR's Scott Simon talks with the 23-year-old guitarist about the tragic event that inspired him to start writing songs and what it was like to collaborate with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/18/797100626/raised-in-rock-marcus-king-releases-first-solo-album-el-dorado?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music