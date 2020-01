Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

Listen to Eileen Aroon, taken from the new single by Irish singer-songwriter Brona McVittie which provides a hint of what’s to come from her forthcoming sophomore album.

The post Premiere: Brona McVittie – Eileen Aroon (feat Isan) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/premiere-brona-mcvittie-eileen-aroon-feat-isan/