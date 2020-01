Articles

Category: Art/Music
Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Following their debut single last year, Sairie (Emma Morton, Jon Griffin and Andy Thomas) return with a new EP in March - Scarlet and Blue. Watch their video for the title track which was filmed on the Sussex hills.

