Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020

On the Friday night Opry (1-17), Gene Watson received a long-overdue invitation to finally join the Grand Ole Opry as the next official member. The 76-year-old from Palestine, TX was surprised by Vince Gill, who is one of the Opry's favorite couriers of formal invitations. Of course, Gene Watson accepted.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/gene-watson-invited-to-be-the-next-grand-ole-opry-member/