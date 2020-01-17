Watch Trailer For New Scorsese Documentary on The Band

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

The Band, Music From Big Pink album photograph, Bearsville, Woodstock NY, 1968. Photo By ©Elliott Landy, LandyVision Inc.Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm.

“It was so beautiful it went up in flames,” Robbie Robertson says of the Band’s story. From executive producers Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard and director Daniel Roher is the latest Band documentary, which touches extensively on Robertson’s own journey. Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band comes to theaters on February 21.

Also interviewed are Robertson’s collaborators and friends: Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Scorsese himself, and others. “Once Were Brothers” refers to a song on Robbie’s sixth solo album, Sinematic, which features Citizen Cope and Frederic Yonnet.

Magnolia Pictures trailer:

