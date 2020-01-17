The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch Trailer For New Scorsese Documentary on The Band

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

The Band, Music From Big Pink album photograph, Bearsville, Woodstock NY, 1968. Photo By ©Elliott Landy, LandyVision Inc.
Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm.

“It was so beautiful it went up in flames,” Robbie Robertson says of the Band’s story. From executive producers Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard and director Daniel Roher is the latest Band documentary, which touches extensively on Robertson’s own journey. Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band comes to theaters on February 21.

Also interviewed are Robertson’s collaborators and friends: Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Scorsese himself, and others. “Once Were Brothers” refers to a song on Robbie’s sixth solo album, Sinematic, which features Citizen Cope and Frederic Yonnet.

Magnolia Pictures trailer:

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-trailer-for-new-scorsese-band-documentary/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version