Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 January 2020 08:53 Hits: 2

Old Dominion announced today the U.S. leg of the "We Are Old Dominion Tour" kicking off in May. The tour will hit 13 cities with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce set to open on select dates. Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey said, "We are so excited for this line up. We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10919