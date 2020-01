Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 16:04 Hits: 3

Blackbird & Crow are a Donegal duo featuring Maighread Ni Ghrasta and Stephen Doohan. This month sees the release of their new album Ailm - a ruthlessly honest self-exploration. Watch their new animated video for A Pox on You.

The post Video Premiere: Blackbird & Crow – A Pox On You appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/video-premiere-blackbird-crow-a-pox-on-you/