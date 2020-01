Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 13:31 Hits: 4

In 1942, leaders of the Nazi regime met in a mansion in the west of Berlin to plan the "final solution of the Jewish question." Here's what's new at the upgraded exhibition of the House of the Wannsee Conference.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-villa-where-holocaust-was-planned-launches-modern-exhibition/a-52040047?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf