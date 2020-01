Articles

Margo Price is no longer signed with Jack White's Third Man Records, and is now signed with Loma Vista Recordings. Ahead of the release of her third record, Margo Price has unveiled a new song called "Stone Me." “After what feels like an eternity, I’m releasing a new song into the wild today," Price says.

