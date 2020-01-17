Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Embarking on Summer Tour

Articles

Steely Dan announced their Earth After Hours summer tour with Steve Winwood, playing amphitheaters across North America. Fans can expect to hear all the hits from both iconic acts. The outing will visit outdoor venues including Seattle, Toronto, Memphis, Los Angeles, and more.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, January 20th at 10:00 am local time until Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 am local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood Earth After Hours Tour

Jun. 2 – Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jun. 4 – Auburn, Wash. – White River Amphitheatre

Jun. 6 – Concord, Calif. – Concord Pavilion

Jun. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Hollywood Bowl

Jun. 9 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Jun. 13 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

Jun. 14 – Woodlands, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun. 17 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP

Jun. 19 – Atlanta, Ga. – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Jun. 20 – Memphis, Tenn. – TBA

Jun. 23 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 24 – Clarkston, Mich. – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jun. 26 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

Jun. 30 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul. 1 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center

Jul. 3 – Syracuse, N.Y. – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 5 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jul. 7 – Vienna, Va. – Wolf Trap*

Jul. 8 – Vienna, Va. – Wolf Trap*

Jul. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 11 – Bethel, N.Y. – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

*Citi presale will conclude January 23 at 10:00 pm with general on-sales beginning January 24

