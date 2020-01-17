Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Embarking on Summer Tour

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3
Steely Dan announced their Earth After Hours summer tour with Steve Winwood, playing amphitheaters across North America. Fans can expect to hear all the hits from both iconic acts. The outing will visit outdoor venues including Seattle, Toronto, Memphis, Los Angeles, and more.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, January 20th at 10:00 am local time until Friday, January 24th, at 10:00 am local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Steely Dan with Steve Winwood Earth After Hours Tour
Jun. 2 – Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jun. 4 – Auburn, Wash. – White River Amphitheatre
Jun. 6 – Concord, Calif. – Concord Pavilion
Jun. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Hollywood Bowl
Jun. 9 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jun. 13 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
Jun. 14 – Woodlands, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jun. 17 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP
Jun. 19 – Atlanta, Ga. – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Jun. 20 – Memphis, Tenn. – TBA
Jun. 23 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
Jun. 24 – Clarkston, Mich. – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jun. 26 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jun. 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
Jun. 30 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul. 1 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center
Jul. 3 – Syracuse, N.Y. – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jul. 5 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jul. 7 – Vienna, Va. – Wolf Trap*
Jul. 8 – Vienna, Va. – Wolf Trap*
Jul. 10 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 11 – Bethel, N.Y. – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
*Citi presale will conclude January 23 at 10:00 pm with general on-sales beginning January 24
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/steely-dan-and-steve-winwood-embarking-on-summer-tour/