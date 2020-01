Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 10:03 Hits: 2

As part of NPR's series "One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs," NPR Music's Ann Powers nominates "Jesse" by Janis Ian. She's known mostly for her 1975 hit "At Seventeen."

(Image credit: Shawn Baldwin/AP)

