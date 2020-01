Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 07:40 Hits: 5

The organization that puts on the annual Grammy Awards says Deborah Dugan has been placed on administrative leave after an allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the organization.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/17/797208517/recording-academy-ceo-suspended-amid-allegations-of-misconduct?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music