Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:00 Hits: 5

In this set, West Virginia singer-songwriter Andrew Adkins didn't take long to flex his bluegrass muscles. His music has always comfortably saddled a line between traditionalist and progressive.

(Image credit: Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/16/796953474/andrew-adkins-on-mountain-stage?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music