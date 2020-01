Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 17:52 Hits: 5

After backing his wife Margo Price for years, Jeremy Ivey recorded his first solo album at the age of 41. The producer? Who else but Price.

(Image credit: Jamie Stow/WXPN)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/01/16/796960704/patience-pays-off-on-jeremy-iveys-debut-album?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music