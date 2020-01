Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 20:00 Hits: 4

Chris Young will take his arena/amphitheater "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" out on May 28 in Detroit. Joined by Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith, the first leg of the tour will travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle and St. Louis with additional dates announcing in the coming weeks....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10916