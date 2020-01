Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 14:23 Hits: 2

Some bands play country, and some bands are country. When you hear Eleven Hundred Springs, the distinction is perfectly clear—this band epitomizes indigenous country music. Over the course of two […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/01/music-news/premiere-eleven-hundred-springs-here-tis-real-country