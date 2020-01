Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 13:23 Hits: 2

Samantha Crain announces new album 'A Small Death' and shares video for lead single An Echo. She also announced a few intimate gigs including London's The House of St. Barnabas on March 4th.

The post Samantha Crain announces new album ‘A Small Death’ and shares new video appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/samantha-crain-album-a-small-death-an-echo/