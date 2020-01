Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 16:06 Hits: 3

With Early Bright, Seamus Egan has produced a master class in capturing the attention by playing to his strengths as a writer and performer, while never overplaying his hand.

