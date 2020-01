Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 15:30 Hits: 1

This song explores the connections between old songs and ballads of love, loss and migration that connect Scotland, Ireland and Appalachia.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/15/796405652/the-thistle-shamrock-the-gathering-song-connections?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music