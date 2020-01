Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 16:19 Hits: 5

M.C. Taylor's new album is so full of truth he originally wasn't sure if he should release it at all. Fortunately for us, he did.

(Image credit: Graham Tolbert/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/01/15/796603487/hiss-golden-messenger-is-looking-for-truth-on-terms-of-surrender?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music