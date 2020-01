Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 19:44 Hits: 4

Dolly Parton, Carla Thomas, Fanny, The Runaways and Salt n Pepa are just some of the women who should be in the Hall by now.

(Image credit: Fairfax Media Archives/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/15/796717978/41-women-who-should-be-in-the-rock-roll-hall-of-fame?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music