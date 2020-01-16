Aldean announces summer tour

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020

Jason Aldean announced the summer leg of his 2020 We Back Tour , launching in Toronto on July 17. Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver will be special guests. Tour dates are: Jan. 30 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena Jan. 31 Orlando, FL - Amway Center Feb. 1 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Feb. 6 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena Feb. 7 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena Feb. 8 Fargo, ND - Fargodome...

