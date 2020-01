Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 11:11 Hits: 1

An impressive opus in its soundscape scope, one that requires full immersion as it unfolds, you really should show 'Love' some considerable affection.

The post Torgeir Waldemar: Love appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/torgeir-waldemar-love/