Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 16:07 Hits: 1

Five years after the release of her first track "Ocean Eyes," Billie Eilish is more successful than ever. Now she's writing the title song to the latest James Bond movie. What is behind the Billie Eilish phenomenon?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/billie-eilish-how-the-anti-star-became-a-superstar/a-52014058?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf