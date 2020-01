Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 01:13 Hits: 3

Michael Stokes goes after UMG, WMG, SME and more for the allegedly unlawful obtainment of his copyrights while he was incapacitated by a stroke

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/music-producer-sues-umg-wmg-sme-more-over-allegedly-stolen-royalties-938336/