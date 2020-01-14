Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 21:42 Hits: 6

Southern rock icons The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band announced the “Fire on the Mountain” tour, a national road show that will bring together two of the genre’s most beloved musical legends.

The tour hits the road this spring and will continue throughout 2020 with more than 20 live concert dates taking place by the year’s end.

“The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “It’s not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who’ve been with us for many years. We’ll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album.”

The tour title is a nod to The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1978 hit song, “Fire on the Mountain,” as well as The Charlie Daniels Band’s 1974 platinum-selling album of the same name.

“We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years,” adds Daniels. “We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time.”

The tour kicks-off on April 23 in Enid, OK at the Stride Bank Center.

Fellow southern rock group the Scooter Brown Band will join the CDB and MTB on select dates.

The “Fire on the Mountain” tour is booked exclusively by APA Nashville.

“Fire on the Mountain” Tour Schedule:

April 23 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 24 – Salina, KS – Tony’s Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 30 – Moon, PA – UPMC Events Center

May 1 – Washington D.C. – Warner Theater

May 2 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

May 3 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

May 7 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theatre

May 8 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Westbury, NY – Theatre at Westbury

May 14 – Jackson, TN – Carl Perkins Civic Center

May 23 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 28 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 30 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept 4 – Huron, SD – South Dakota State Fair

Sept 5 – Deadwood, SD – Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Sept 11 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

Sept 19 – St. Charles, MO – The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept 24 – Meridian, MS – Riley Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 6 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Nov 7 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

