Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Eli Young Band announced the group will launch the Eli Young Band 2020 Tour. "After taking some time off over the holidays to regroup and reset, we're so ready to get back to rockin' on the road," said EYB front man Mike Eli. "We've been rehearsing a new show and new songs, and we can't wait to share all of it with our fans."...

