Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 23:24 Hits: 4

Last year, Australian group Billy Roberts & The Rough Riders released their latest album The Southern Sessions and one of its highlights is this slow burning gem ‘Special’. Elsewhere on the album they dig into some bluesy rock ‘n’ roll territory, straight country rock and folk rock. With a voice that reminds me a bit of …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/01/14/new-music-billy-roberts-the-rough-riders-special/