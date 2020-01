Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 14:51 Hits: 0

Ahead of their European tour which includes their biggest London headline show to date, Kefaya + Elaha Soroor share live video of ”Gole Be Khar”, recorded at their sold-out Rich Mix show back in October.

The post Kefaya + Elaha Soroor share live video ahead of UK Dates appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/kefaya-elaha-soroor-uk-dates/