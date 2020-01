Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 16:52 Hits: 2

It's never too late to revitalize your career, or to train wreck it. Tim McGraw saw all the hubbub being made over "Old Town Road" and decided he could mumble rap about pure nonsense and call it country too. Bad for him though, none of the Gen Z'ers with their Tik-Tok apps know or care who Tim McGraw is.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/what-in-gods-name-is-going-on-in-tim-mcgraws-way-down/