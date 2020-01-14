The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

TBT's Simonett announces solo disc

Trampled by Turtles lead singer Dave Simonett will hit the road this spring in support of his upcoming album "Red Tail," out March 13 on Thirty Tigers. "Red Tail" marks the first time that Simonett has recorded a collection of solo material under his own name. Simonett has previously released two albums under the Dead Man Winter moniker as a means to share and express the other side of his songwriting and artistry. His last album, "Furnace," came out in 2013....

