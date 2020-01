Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 14:32 Hits: 0

Going under the hood, Marshall Crenshaw made a few small repairs to 1996’s Miracle of Science. The first of five well-regarded records the bespectacled power-pop wizard released for the Razor […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/01/reviews/albums/marshall-crenshaw