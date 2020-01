Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 10:24 Hits: 0

Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, making him the first black director to lead the panel. This comes amid criticism that film competitions and awards lack diversity.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-director-spike-lee-to-head-cannes-film-festival-jury/a-51994923?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf