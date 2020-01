Articles

Tim McGraw announced today he will head the 2020 Here On Earth Tour. Midland and Ingrid Andress will be openers. The tour gets underway July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y. and winds up in Chicago on Sept. 26. McGraw also will do two stadium shows with Luke Combs in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be...

