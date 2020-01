Articles

Shirking the bubblegum pop sensibilities that seem to sugar coat most of the new "country" music emanating from Music Row these days, Tenille Arts took a year full of spills in a bad breakup, and put them into the 12 songs of this surprisingly deep and smart record with Tenille herself taking a hand in co-writing every track.

