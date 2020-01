Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 12:53 Hits: 1

Watch Harbottle and Jonas performing Liverpool City live (also our Song of the Day). They are joined by Annie Baylis on fiddle who is set to join the duo on tour for several dates throughout the year.

The post Harbottle & Jonas New Video and Song of the Day – Liverpool City (live) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/harbottle-jonas-trio-video/