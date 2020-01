Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 12 January 2020 18:31 Hits: 3

Dolly Parton's approach to archiving songs for a future she's no longer living in is something completely unique. “I’m one of those people that believe in being prepared. I don’t want to ever leave my stuff in the same shape like Prince or Aretha or anybody that don’t plan ahead ... I’ve got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/dolly-partons-plan-to-keep-her-music-alive-well-into-the-future/