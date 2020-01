Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 16:38 Hits: 7

Dale Watson celebrated Elvis Presley's 85th birthday in style at his brand new historic honky-tonk Harnando's Hide-A-Way in Memphis. Hernando's got a big endorsement on Wednesday when none other than Priscilla Presley stopped by to see what Dale has done to the legendary spot.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/priscilla-presley-celebrated-elviss-85th-with-dale-watson/