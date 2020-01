Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 19:06 Hits: 2

It's the job of a drummer to be heard and not seen. Naming the "greatest" of anything is always a subjective exercise. But this isn't just a skills competition. Influence, importance to culture, and intangibles beyond drumming all factored into the selection of the below names, and why they should be regarded as the greatest.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-greatest-drummers-of-all-time/