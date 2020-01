Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 10:07 Hits: 1

Russell King, a cabaret performer who has a drag character, tells a former music teacher she helped him feel comfortable being himself. "[H]ow fortunate I was to have influences like you," he says.

(Image credit: John Miller/StoryCorps)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/10/794864352/cabaret-performer-thanks-his-elementary-school-music-teacher-for-giving-him-a-vo?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music