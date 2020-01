Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 17:37 Hits: 2

"We're only immortal for a limited time." Peart, who died on Jan. 7, guided Rush through the decades with a pen, a massive drum kit and an openness towards life's many shades.

(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/11/795555335/remembering-neil-peart-a-monster-drummer-with-a-poets-heart?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music