Zac Brown Band plans to Roar with the Lions (on tour, that is)

Zac Brown band hits the road this year with the "Roar with the Lions Tour" is set to run until October. Gregory Alan Isakov will be coming along for the first month of "Roar with the Lions" as a special guest. St. Paul & The Broken Bones will open the tour. Zamily Fan Club members get a presale Jan. 14 at noon local time. Citi cardholders get a presale Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. The general onsale begins Jan. 17 at a.m....

