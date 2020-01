Articles

Grammy nominated, CMA-winning, and well-respected and admired songwriter Brandy Clark is prepping the release of a new album called 'Your Life Is A Record.' Brandy says the album is country, but can also live in Americana, and is much more personal than her previous works. She also released a new song, "Who You Thought I Was."

