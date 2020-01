Articles

Friday, 10 January 2020

We keep talking about how one of the hottest trends currently in mainstream country music is actual country music, and listening to Scotty McCreery, he concurs, and wants to help to keep things trending in that direction. And with undeniable appeal of his deep, twangy voice, it would be more than welcome if he does.

