Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 09:33 Hits: 2

Brandy Clark said today she would release her new album, "Your Life is a Record," on Warner on March 6. "To me, this album is about endings and beginnings. You know, sometimes you have to have endings to have those beautiful beginnings. I hope you find yourselves in me finding myself," said Clark in a Twitter post. Clark released the leading single, "Who You Thought I Was," today....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10910